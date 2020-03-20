East Lansing extends local state of emergency

The East Lansing City Council has extended its declaration of a state of emergency until April 30.

The decision was made during a special meeting of the council Friday and the vote to extend the state of emergency was made unanimously, according to a news release from the city.

A state of emergency has been in place since March 13 in the ongoing response to the spread of COVID-19 that causes coronavirus. It was supposed to end April 6.

Several of the council's members met electronically, while social distancing was encouraged for those members of the public who chose to attend in person. Community members were provided with the option of submitting their public comments to the city council ahead of time via email instead of attending.

An audio recording of the meeting will be published at a later date, the city said.

Also, the East Lansing Hannah Community Center will be closed an additional week, with a tentative re-opening on April 13. Administrative and emergency management staff will continue to actively monitor, plan for and communicate about the coronavirus pandemic in the coming weeks, according to a news release.

All essential services - police, fire, EMS, trash/recycling collection, water services, wastewater management - are being maintained, the release stated.

On Thursday, Michigan State University identified two unrelated students who tested positive for COVID-19.