East Lansing doctor pleads no contest to criminal sexual conduct

An East Lansing doctor plead no contest Monday to one charge of criminal sexual conduct in the fourth degree. Kenneth Onuoha, a 57-year-old, will serve five years of probation. A sentencing hearing has not been scheduled.

State records from the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs show Dr. Onuoha was previously punished for violating the state's public health code. A woman identified as "L.S." in an administrative complaint filed by then-Attorney General Bill Schuette claims Onuoha first assaulted her at Family Care Practice in East Lansing on February 17, 2016. She told investigators Dr. Onuoha asked her if she'd even been checked for cancer, had her remove her shirt and bra and then performed an exam she described as "aggressive."

"L.S." says the second assault happened on January 17, 2017 when she saw Dr. Onuoha for a possible lower back injury. She claims he asked her to stand then suddenly pulled her pants and underwear down "without warning or explanation."

The accuser says she reported the incident to Family Care Practice's office manager and refused to see Dr. Onuoha again. The administrative complaint says the office manager, receptionist, medical assistant and another physician at the practice met with Onuoha to discuss the allegations.

The administrative complaint was investigated by the Board of Osteopathic Medicine's Disciplinary Subcommittee. It determined the allegations were true and that Dr. Onuoha violated the state public health code. He was placed on probation and ordered to take 5 credit hours of continuing education courses on communication and osteopathic patient examinations. He was also ordered to pay a $1,500 fine. Records from the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs show Dr. Onuoha was placed on probation on July 7, 2018 and found to have completed the terms of his probation 4 days later.

News 10 will continue to keep you updated as the criminal case continues to move through the court system.

