East Lansing discussing possible settlement

The East Lansing City Council is meeting Tuesday night to talk about the possibility of a settlement between the city of East Lansing and the owner of Country Mill Farms in Charlotte.

Country Mill Farms owner Steve Tennes sued in May of 2017 after the city refused to give him a vendor's license for the farmers market. The city cited its non-discrimination ordinance and Tennes' refusal to allow same-sex marriages at the orchard.

Tennes claims he's being unfairly punished for his religious beliefs.

"Hosting weddings at our home and in the backyard of our farm have nothing to do with the city of East Lansing. Nor does it have anything to do with the produce that we sell," Tennes told News 10 in 2017.

The council agenda calls for a closed session to discuss a trial strategy or a settlement with Tennes.

"We have led, lovingly, a staff and served customers from various religions and backgrounds including the LGBT community and for the government to try to force us to be silent about our faith just because it doesn't align with the viewpoints they're trying to promote is wrong," Tennes said.

The city of East Lansing has responded by saying that this is not about faith, but that it's about his business practices.

The meeting Tuesday night is a closed session meeting because the state allows exceptions to the open meetings act. One of the exceptions is when a public session would have a detrimental financial effect on the city's litigation or settlement position, which is what East Lansing is citing.

U.S. District Court Judge Paul Maloeny issued an order back in December of 2019 setting the trial for Sept. 14, 2020.

The trial is scheduled to last four days, according to court documents.

The final pretrial conference before Judge Maloney is scheduled to take place Aug. 24, 2020, according to court documents.

