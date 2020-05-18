East Lansing considers adding outdoor dining

The East Lansing City Council is considering creating outdoor dining areas in public places.

It's all about giving customers somewhere to sit when they pick up take-out food from restaurants.

City officials say they hope it boosts business for the restaurants downtown.

"I think the idea is that we're expecting some kind of social distancing requirements, and this would allow folks to come and visit the downtown and experience community together but in a way that allows for the distancing that we're expecting to be required to have," said Tom Fehrenbach, director of planning, building and development for East Lansing.

The East Lansing City Council meets Tuesday night at 7 p.m. To speak during public comment, you can call: 312-626-6799 and enter meeting ID: 960-6874-1781.

