East Lansing considering outdoor dining areas in public spaces

The East Lansing City Council is considering creating outdoor dining areas in public spaces.

The goal is to give customers somewhere to sit when getting takeout from local restaurants.

City officials said they hope it promotes business for restaurants downtown.

East Lansing Director of Planning, Building and Development, Tom Fehrenbach said, "I think the idea is that we're expecting some kind of social distancing requirements."

"This would allow folks to come and visit the downtown and experience the community together but in a way that allows for the distancing we're expecting to be required to have, said Fehrenbach.

The East Lansing City Council meets Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

You can speak at Tuesday's virtual council meeting during public comments, or write to City Council at council@cityofeastlansing.com.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.