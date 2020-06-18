East Lansing announces 1st Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Administrator

The city of East Lansing announced its selection of Elaine Hardy as its first Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Administrator Thursday.

According to a release, the position was created to coordinate and guide efforts to define, understand, assess, foster, and cultivate diversity, equity, and inclusion for the City of East Lansing.

Hardy, has served almost 19 years as the East Lansing Hannah Community Center Coordinator and 17 years as the City of East Lansing’s liaison to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commission of Mid-Michigan.

As the City’s first Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Administrator, Hardy will develop and oversee programs, services, initiatives, training, and organizational cultural realignment strategies designed to enhance the workplace culture and the quality of life in the City of East Lansing. She will also build relationships with diverse populations within the East Lansing community to promote diversity as an essential and core element of the mission of the City of East Lansing.

"It's a lot of work, and it's something that I'm really excited about and looking forward to being able to lead," said Hardy. "You know, it gives you an opportunity to know that you have done everything in your power to make the community that you live in the best place that it can be for your kids and for their kids and for everyone."

Hardy will step into her new role on Monday, June 22.

