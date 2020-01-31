East Lansing against anti-sanctuary city bills

East Lansing is pushing back on bills in the state senate that would ban cities in Michigan from becoming "sanctuary cities."

Sanctuary cities refuse to share the immigration status of people who live there with the federal government.

East Lansing said back in 1965 the city declared that "all citizens should have the right to reside where their choice and means provide, regardless of race, color, religion, or national origin."

In addition to that, the city said in the same year, it began requiring a non-discrimination clause to be a part of all future city contracts.

In 2017, the City of East Lansing adopted a resolution to preserve civil liberties for everyone within the city's borders.

In response to the bills, the East Lansing City Council sent a resolution to sponsors of the bills, and the governor, defending their stance, saying the bills would make their community "less welcoming."

To read the full resolution, click here.

