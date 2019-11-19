East Lansing Public Schools gives $390,000 in bonuses to teachers, staff

East Lansing Public Schools is cutting a big check to employees after massing $687,000 in excess funds.

“Some of our operating expenses and some of our maintenance expenses were less than they anticipated and that created a larger surplus than usual,” said Trustee Chris Martin.

The Board of Education accepted the superintendent's recommendation to use $390,000 towards bonuses for teachers and staff.

“I am very excited because I think this is a sign of us as a district investing in our people and the people who are in the classrooms in our schools each and every day,” said Board President Erin Graham.

The one-time payment disbursed to 377 employees last Friday.

“I do think it's a token of appreciation,” Graham said.

“I think there's always more that I and I know a lot of people would like to be able to do for our staff and our employees. I think this is a small token of our appreciation to show that we're thinking about them and we really appreciate the work that they do on a regular basis.”

Employees who work 20 hours or more per week was granted $1,000.

Staff members who work fewer hours received $500.

“We are doing pretty good,” said Trustee Hillary Henderson.

“That comes from you know a great central staff who's monitoring our spending and our finances.”

School administrators they hope to continue their financial practices to further invest in their teachers and staff.

“A thousand dollars before the holiday is really nice and I'm hoping that it's something that we can do more of in the future not just in the form of bonuses but in the form of higher pay for our teachers and greater benefits,” Martin explained.

A long-time employee told the superintendent, in the 39 years they've been with the district employees have never been presented with a bonus.

