East Lansing Public Schools adjust meal distribution plan

East Lansing Public Schools are making some adjustments to their meal distribution plan, which is in effect as all k-12 schools are closed due to the coronavirus.

The changes come after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" executive order.

ELPS said meal distributions will take place every Thursday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The district said meal distribution will be pick-up/drive-thru at East Lansing High School and food will be passed out from the loading dock area.

ELPS said you may pick up a week's worth of meals for any child 18 and under and for young adults with special needs age 26 and under. The district said to bring a box or laundry basket to collect the meals.

The district said if you don't have someone who can pick up the meals for you, you can email dor.leyko@elps.us or call 517-333-7426 and include your name, number of children and address so that delivery arrangements can be made.

The district said there will be no meal distribution happened on Wednesday, March 25 as the new changes will take effect Thursday, March 26.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.