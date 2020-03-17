East Lansing Police Chief announces retirement

East Lansing Police Chief Lawrence Sparkes has retired from the East Lansing Police Department, according to City Manager George Lahanas.

The former chief's last day at the department was March 15, 2020. He served 33 years with the department.

Sparkes started out with the department as a jail service officer back in 1987 and was sworn in as a police officer in 1997. In 2004, he was promoted to sergeant and in 2011, he was promoted to lieutenant, according to the city manager.

Former Chief Sparkes was promoted to captain in 2015 and was selected to lead ELPD as police chief in August 2017.

While also at the department, Manager Lahanas said he held several different roles including student alliance officer, crime scene investigator and a member of the Accident Investigation Team.

“We appreciate Chief Sparkes’ more than 30 years of dedicated and professional service to the East Lansing community,” said East Lansing City Manager George Lahanas. “He will be missed by those who worked with him, but we wish him all the best in this next chapter of his life.”

Manager Lahanas said Deputy Chief Steve Gonzales is serving as ELPD's interim police chief effective immediately.

Gonzales has worked with ELPD for 22 years and has a master's degree in Emergency and Disaster Management. While serving with ELPD, he has worked on special assignments such as detective, field training officer, driving instructor and member of the ELPD Honor Guard.

