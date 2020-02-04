East Lansing High School in national spotlight as Gov. Whitmer gives State of the Union response

President Trump will give his State of the Union speech at 9 p.m. Tuesday night. It's sure to have a large national audience, but so is the Democratic response, which is being held right at home in Mid-Michigan.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer will deliver the Democratic response to President Trump's State of the Union Address tonight in East Lansing. Her speech will be coming from where her daughters go to school, at East Lansing High School.

"This event takes a lot of hands, and a lot of minds put together," said East Lansing Public Schools superintendent, Dori Leyko.

Leyko says about 20 students and some teachers will be in the school's cafeteria where the response will be held.

Governor Whitmer personally chose to have the response at the school. Her staff and the East Lansing Public Schools worked through the weekend and into Monday to get the school ready for Tuesday night.

"It's well worth it," Leyko said. "It's really exciting, so we're happy to be doing this work."

Political strategist David Waymire says Gov. Whitmer was most likely picked by lead Democrats to give the response because she is a relatively fresh face, who is also in a battleground state which Democrats need to win in the 2020 presidential election.

"Michigan was a state that was carried by President Trump by only 10,000 votes," Waymire, a partner at the Martin Waymire firm said. "Governor Whitmer soundly defeated an opponent who linked himself with President Trump

Politics aside, Leyko is looking forward to having East Lansing High School in the national spotlight.

"We're just really pleased that she thought to come here to give her state of the union response tonight," Leyko said.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.