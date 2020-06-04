East Lansing Farmers Market to open Sunday, June 7

The East Lansing Farmers Market announced it will be open this Sunday, June 7 and will be open throughout the summer. The market's hours will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The market this year will look a little different and have some new restrictions.

The restrictions are as follows:

-Don't go to the market if you're feeling sick, or have been in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

-Everyone must wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

-Customers can only shop with one other person.

-Customers cannot bring a reusable bag.

