East Lansing Farmers Market to open June 7

The East Lansing Farmers Market (ELFM) will be opening as originally scheduled, according to the City of East Lansing.

The city said the farmers market will open on Sunday, June 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Valley Court Park, located at 280 Valley Court.

The city said staff will be implementing several necessary changes to market operations to make it as safe as possible for community members, vendors and staff due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ELFM said staff are reviewing guidance from the Michigan Farmers Market Association, the CDC and the state of Michigan to help inform the operational changes that will be put in place for the 2020 season.

ELFM said the changes will include expansion of the market footprint in order to provide appropriate space for social distancing, adjustments to market customer traffic flow, limits on the number of customers inside of the market space at once, hand sanitizing station and more.

ELFM said dogs will not be allowed into the market area and visitors are encouraged to limit their time at the market and the number of people who come with them to the market.

Visitors will also be encouraged to wear face coverings, ELFM said.

“While we are planning to open the market as originally scheduled, we are working to make all necessary adjustments to ensure the safest environment possible for our market customers and our vendors,” said Community Events Specialist Justin Drwencke. “Additional updates will be provided as we get closer to opening day.”

ELFM said the market season will run from June 7 to Oct. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Valley Court Park.

