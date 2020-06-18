East Lansing City Council to discuss police reforms

An East Lansing City Council member said it’s time for more oversight of the police.

East Lansing is creating a police oversight commission.

Lisa Babcock plans to lay out her ideas to the rest of the City Council at a meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Meetings are held at 54B District Court, Courtroom 2, 101 Linden St.

Babcock wants to limit the power of some of city officials. She also wants to make sure the council is getting a full look at what’s happening inside the police department.

"We need to be more aware and more accountable for what happens in the police department,” Babcock said.

Babcock said that can be done in part by making sure the council has access to police data and citizen complaints.

"The city is evaluating and reviewing quarterly who was charged with which crimes or offenses,” Babcock said, “so we can try to look to determine if there is a racial disparity. Whether African Americans, for instance, are more likely to face higher charges than someone who is not."

Babcock also said the council needs to take a closer look the city attorney’s office.

“I seek the recommendation to extend that to include anytime force is used in an arrest, which I fully support,” Babcock said.

Babcock is also forming a citizen oversight committee. The deadline to apply for that is June 26.

