East Lansing City Council to discuss deer cull program

The East Lansing City Council will discuss if the city should implement an annual deer cull program.

This topic will be on the council agenda Tuesday night during its regular meeting.

The annual deer cull program would use lethal measures to control the deer population in the city limits.

The proposed program would use professional hunters to control the deer population.

Hunters would be contracted by the United States Department of Agriculture.

Council members are inviting the community to attend the meeting and share their thoughts.

The meeting will take place Tuesday night at 7 p.m. in Courtroom Two of the East Lansing 54B District Court at 101 Linden St.

If you are unable to attend Tuesday's meeting you can also share your thoughts by e-mailing the city council at council@cityofeastlansing.com.

