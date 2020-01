The East Lansing City Council is working to control the city's deer population and voters might get the chance to share their ideas.

Council members are considering hiring sharpshooters to help reduce the number of deer in East Lansing.

Meridian Township has used that as a method to control its deer population in the past.

The meeting is a discussion-only meeting and begins at 7 p.m.

