East Lansing City Council Issues Statement in Support of Peaceful Protest

The East Lansing City Council has issued the following statement in response to the peaceful protest on Sunday evening in East Lansing:

“More than 800 people have walked from Lansing to East Lansing to protest police brutality. The East Lansing City Council wants them to know: We fully support this peaceful protest. We deplore the murder of George Floyd by officers with the Minneapolis Police Department. We acknowledge that East Lansing needs to make significant changes in its own policing. We promise to continue our work to make sure that minorities are safe and protected in East Lansing.”