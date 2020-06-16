East Lansing City Clerk seeks Election workers

East Lansing's City Clerk Jennifer Shuster seeks qualified citizens to serve as paid election workers during the August 4,2020 State Primary Election and the November 3, 2020 State General Election.

Those eligible to be election workers include anyone registered to vote in the State of Michigan and students, ages 16 to 17. Election workers do not need to be registered East Lansing voters to work an East Lansing election. Individuals of all political parties are encouraged to sign up.

"As we navigate two back-to-back elections in the shadow of a pandemic, we are going to need new election workers to help with increased mail-in ballots as well as in-person voting at all of East Lansing's polling locations," said Shuster. "For those considering to apply, pleas know that safety procedures will be in place and personal protective equipment, such as masks, face shields, plexiglass barriers and gloves, will be supplied."

Those appointed to work the elections are expected to work Election Day from 6 a.m. until approximately 10 p.m. and must attend a mandatory certification class before Election Day.

Other requirements include being detail-oriented, friendly, and be able to work a possible 16 hour shift.

For more details and for those interested in applying, click here.

