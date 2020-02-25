East Lansing City Council announces special meeting Thursday

East Lansing City Council has announced a special meeting will be held on Thursday, Feb. 27.

The meeting is being held to provide a public review of the findings of the East Lansing Police Department's(ELPD) findings of the internal investigation into an allegation of "excessive force," according to a statement from the city council.

Back on Feb. 9, Uwimana Gasito posted pictures on Facebook showing injuries he claims he received from an officer scraping his face against the ground. He was trying to record a video of his brother being arrested when the assault allegedly occurred.

"They came and put handcuffs on me. At first, I was scared because I didn't know why they arrested me so I was resisting a little bit and then all of a sudden they drop me to the ground," said Gasito.

Gasito said he and his brother were just going to 7/11 to pick up a drink when a guy accused him of touching his girlfriend and a fight broke out. In a matter of minutes, the East Lansing Police showed up.

Gasito told News 10 that he and his brother were unlawfully arrested and just wants justice.

ELPD released a statement to News 10 when the investigation was launched, saying in part, "ELPD takes allegations of this nature very seriously and is actively investigating the incident, including gathering statements from all involved and reviewing video footage. ELPD leadership expects professionalism from its sworn officers and the safety of the people within the community is our top priority. If it is discovered that something inappropriate occurred, appropriate action will be taken."

The council said during the special meeting, there will be a review of ELPD's internal investigation and the results of the investigation as well as a review of the video footage that was gathered as part of the investigation.

After the meeting, the council said a press packet will be given that will include the video footage.

The meeting is set to begin at 6 p.m. in Courtroom 2 of the East Lansing 54B District Court.

