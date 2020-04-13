East Lansing Art Festival to go virtual this year

Despite the East Lansing Art Festival being canceled in-person this year, organizers are taking the festival to your Facebook news feed.

Organizers of the 57th annual event say they are working to offer "virtual festival offerings" between now and May 16, which would have been the start of the festival weekend in downtown East Lansing.

The festival's website has been updated to include links to the 2020 exhibiting artists’ websites. The online artist listing, which is available now, provides festival patrons with an opportunity to support this year’s artists by shopping online.

Each week, leading up to May 16, different art mediums will be showcased on the art festival's social media accounts, the festival said.

On May 16, the festival said it will host a full day of livestreaming different art offerings on the festival's Facebook page. It's set to include things like musical performances, artist demonstrations, at-home demonstrations for art activities for kids, and also award announcements.

“We have been overwhelmed with the support of the East Lansing Art Festival community, with more than 20,000 people seeing, commenting and/or sharing our festival cancellation post on Facebook. We hope these virtual offerings will provide the community with something to enjoy and look forward to in these difficult times,” said East Lansing Art Festival Coordinator Heather Majano. “We also hope that this effort will provide some much-needed support to our exhibiting artists, who are facing many festival and event cancellations due to the COVID-19 crisis.”

You can follow the festival on Facebook.

