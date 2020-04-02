East Kalamazoo Street closed for construction

If you travel along East Kalamazoo Street, you might have to alter your commute for Thursday, April 2.

The Lansing Board of Water and Light said it will be closing East Kalamazoo Street from Mifflin Avenue to Detroit Street in order to replace several water main breaks.

The BWL said the work is expected to be finished by late afternoon Thursday.

During the closure, BWL has posted the following detours:

Eastbound detour:

• North on Clemens St.

• East on E. Michigan Ave.

• South on Homer St.

Westbound detour:

• North on Homer St.

• West on E. Michigan Ave.

• South on Clemens St.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

