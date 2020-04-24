East Edgewood Blvd. to close for construction

The City of Lansing Public Service Department has announced the East Edgewood Boulevard from east of Georgetown Boulevard to the western-most crossover on Georgetown Boulevard will be closed for construction.

The public service department said the stretch of road will be closed to repair catch basin frames and structures.

The stretch of road will be closed beginning on Wednesday, April 29.

The department said the work is expected to be finished by Friday, May 8.

The public service department said to follow the following detour routes during the closure:

Eastbound detour:

• North on MLK Blvd.

• East on W. Miller Rd.

• South on S. Washington Ave.

Westbound detour:

• North on S. Washington Ave.

• West on W. Miller Rd.

• South on MLK Blvd.

