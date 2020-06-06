Early morning fire claims two lives in Jackson

An early morning fire in Jackson claimed the lives of two today. According to Assistant Fire Chief Chris Ermatinger from Jackson Fire Department, firefighters responded to a call at 6:30 a.m. for a reported house fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the first floor engulfed in flames. Firemen were able to put out the fire, however firemen noticed two deceased individuals on the second floor of the house.

Their identities as well as the cause of the fire is under investigation.

