Eaton County Sheriff's deputies are looking for the person who broke into a hydroponics store early Sunday morning.

It happened just before 3 a.m. in the 5200 block of West Saginaw Highway in Delta Township.

Surveillance video shows the suspect backing a truck into the front door, shattering the glass.

The business owner tells News 10 the suspect got away with two cash drawers.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

