Early morning fire destroys family home

A fire in Fowlerville destroyed a family home early on Tuesday morning.

Investigators say that it happened around 5:30 a.m. on December 3 on the 500 block of Fowlerville Road in Livingston County.

Fowlerville Fire Chief, John Wright spoke to NEWS 10 and said 4 departments assisted in the fire.

He confirmed that the family and their pets made it out safely but the house is a total loss.

He said there were no injuries and he wasn't sure what started it.

According to Angelique McNaughton, a gofundme was created.

She contacted NEWS 10 and said that the family also lost their 3 vehicles.

