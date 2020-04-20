New research suggests the importance of early colon cancer screenings for people with a *family history* of the disease.

The study looked at over 24-hundred patients diagnosed with colorectal cancer between the ages of 40 and 49.

It showed 25% met the criteria for screening at age 40 based on family history.

Almost all (97%) of these patients could have been diagnosed earlier, if they had been screened accordingly.

The study was led by researchers at VA San Diego Healthcare System and published in 'CANCER.'

