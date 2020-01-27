EPA to design sediment remediation project for Detroit park

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has signed a $2.5 million agreement to design a project to remediate contaminated sediment and create a substantial new habitat at a riverfront park being developed in Detroit.

The EPA says the contaminated sediment at the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park is within the Detroit River Area of Concern and identified by the U.S. and Canada as one of 43 toxic hot spots in the Great Lakes basin.

The project agreement allows the EPA to evaluate and develop a plan along the shoreline of the 22-acre site located along Detroit’s west riverfront.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.