EPA crews visit green ooze site

Clean-up is underway for the green ooze that has been leaking onto I-696 in Madison Heights.

Environmental Protection Agency crews spent Thursday out on-site near Couzens Road.

The EPA spent their time there taking samples and drilling test holes.

In addition to that, engineers are working to figure out what direction the ooze has traveled in.

Officials said they believed the substance is contaminated ground water following a cleanup at a nearby electroplating business. The owner of that business was recently sentenced after he pleaded guilty to storing hazardous waste without a permit.

On Monday, Gov. Whitmer announced her administration would be taking actions to clean up the ooze and hold the polluter accountable.

“This situation demonstrates the need for broad reforms to address problems of critical under-funding and under-staffing at the department following eight years of one-party control in Lansing. It’s time for Republicans in the legislature to ensure EGLE has the technology and resources it needs to keep the public safe. They should also pass ‘Polluter Pay’ legislation championed by Democrats in the Legislature that will force polluters to clean up the mess they make. Working with federal and local partners, my administration will stay focused on cleaning up contaminated sites sooner, addressing root causes, and holding polluters accountable," Whitmer said.

