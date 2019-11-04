EPA announces grant to further Great Lakes education in Michigan

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has announced a grant aimed toward furthering education about the Great Lakes in the state of Michigan on Monday, according to a news release.

The release states the $188,000 Great Lakes Restoration Initiative (GLRI) grant awarded to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) will educate students and train educators about Great Lakes environmental issues and the importance of the Great Lakes ecosystem.

The release said the funds will be used to revise curriculum, train educators and promote Great lakes-based ecosystem education and stewardship.

“This grant will allow EGLE to work collaboratively with approximately 600 educators to train them on the water quality and ecosystems curriculum,” said Michael McClellan, Director of EGLE’s Environmental Support Division. “The curriculum connects students to the world right outside their door so they can learn about Michigan’s incredibly diverse environment and how to be good stewards to protect it for future generations.”

“U.S. Environmental Protection Agency values the importance of environmental education, especially when it comes to the economic and environmental significance of our Great Lakes,” said EPA Great Lakes National Program Manager and Regional Administrator Cathy Stepp. “Through this Great Lakes Restoration Initiative grant, EPA and Michigan EGLE are furthering our commitment to increasing awareness and developing the next generation of environmental leaders.”

