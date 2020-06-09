ELPS says it will remove police presence from school buildings

In a letter sent to East Lansing Public Schools students, families and staff, the district said it will no longer employ a School Resource Officer (SRO) and will remove police presence from school buildings during the school day.

In the letter, the district said it wanted to share its "collective commitments and action in response to the senseless murder of George Floy and the longstanding racial injustice and inequalities that exist across the nation and within our schools and school community."

"We will listen to our students, families and experts in the field of equity and racial justice as we continue to learn about and understand the experiences of our Black students and families so that we can take action to improve their school experience," the district said.

ELPS said it must create a school environment where every student feels a sense of safety, belonging and inclusion.

"And we know that this cannot occur until our Black students feel this way," the district said in the letter.

The district said it plans to do the following:

-Increase training on and use of restorative practices as an alternative to suspension and other exclusionary consequences, which the district said research has shown are disproportionately applied to Black and brown students.

-Take additional steps to hire more Black teachers and staff.

"We know that Black students who have at least one Black teacher are more likely to stay in school and got to college," the district said.

-Continue to work with the Minority Student Achievement Network (MSAN) to support personal journeys of growth around equity and to inform and guide equity work in the district.

-Establish equity teams at each district school building to review and make changes to processes and policies that disadvantage groups of students who have been historically marginalized.

The district said the equity teams along with school and community stakeholders will take part in the development of a district Racial Equity Policy.

The district also said it will continue and expand professional learning resources on privilege, implicit bias and microaggressions to administration, faculty and staff.

The full letter from ELPS can be found attached to this article.

