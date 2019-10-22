ELPD investigating vandalism at MSU Jewish center

The East Lansing Police Department is investigating vandalism at the MSU Hillel, the center for Jewish student life at Michigan State University.

The MSU Hillel posted on Facebook that two men trespassed and destroyed a Sukkah on the property on Charles Street on Saturday, Oct. 19 around 1 a.m.

In a follow-up post, the MSU Hillel said thanks to several tips the suspects have been identified and that information is being shared with police.

The East Lansing Police Department could not be reached for comment Tuesday morning.

