ELPD investigating an embezzlement and larceny case

An embezzlement and larceny case is being investigated by the East Lansing Police Department.

They say that it involves a former City of East Lansing employee.

In a statement released to the media they said:

"Upon becoming aware of the alleged crime, all information was turned over to the East Lansing Police Department. After the conclusion of the investigation, the police will present its findings to the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office as part of a complaint and warrant request. Additional information will be released after arraignment and in conjunction with the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office so as not to jeopardize a criminal prosecution.”

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

