ELPD investigates weekend gunfire incident

The East Lansing Police Department is investigating an exchange of gunfire incident that took place over the weekend.

ELPD says officers responded to a call of two individuals in vehicles exchanging gunfire on Highland Avenue near Westview Avenue around 8 p.m. Saturday, June 20.

Police said based on initial investigations, they believe the incident involved two vehicles and was caused by road rage.

ELPD said officers were able to find and stop one of the vehicles, leading to the arrest of one individual, Alonte Wilson, 24, of Chicago.

Police said Wilson had ties to Lansing and was charged with carrying a concealed weapon in connection with the incident.

ELPD said Wilson posted bond on the charge.

Police said no injuries have been reported at this time, but rounds from the incident did cause damage personal property.

ELPD said it is working to identify the second vehicle and shooter involved in the incident.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Lieutenant Scot Sexton at 517-319-6916.

