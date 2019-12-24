ELPD gets a little "present" from MSU PD

After a fast meal break, the East Lansing Police Department had a little unexpected "gift" waiting for them at one of their patrol cars.

The car was completely covered in wrapping paper!

It appears the Michigan State University Police Department was the generous giver of said gift.

The East Lansing Police Department posted the picture to their Facebook page and said, "Good one Michigan State University Police Department...we will see very, very soon."

