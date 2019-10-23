'EL talks about' series focuses on mental health

Community Mental Health is partnering with East Lansing to bring a unique program that facilitates conversation about mental health.

The "East Lansing Talks About..." program will be hosted at the East Lansing Public Library at 6 p.m.

Wednesday's program will focus on trauma and PTSD.

The goal is to educate people on what to look for and how to support those in people's family, school, and community who may struggle with PTSD.

The series will take place once a month.

