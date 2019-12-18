EL reduces yard waste bags and stickers by 25 cents

East Lansing City Council voted to approve a 25 cent price reduction for City yard waste bags and stickers.

Beginning January 1 the bags and stickers will go from $2 to $1.75.

The reason for the 25 cent reduction is that the city will no longer be buying and selling city yard waste bags for residents.

“By eliminating the sale of yard waste bags, the City will realize costs savings for material handling, storage and acquisition,” East Lansing Environmental Services Administrator Cathy DeShambo said in a press release. “These cost savings are being passed onto residents by reducing the cost of City yard waste bags and stickers.”

Yard waste bags will be sold while supplies last but once they run out they're gone for good. Residents will have to buy stickers for their own bags or containers.

