EL council to consider selling city land

Michigan State University Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU) may soon be expanding its territory.

Next week, the East Lansing City Council will consider a ballot proposal for the potential sale of city-owned land to MSUFCU.

The 13,000 square foot section of land sits on the northwest corner of the intersection at Albert Avenue and Abbot Street.

The credit union wants to build a five to eight-story brand and innovation office downtown.

“We’re extremely pleased that MSUFCU is looking to locate a dedicated office building in downtown East Lansing,” said East Lansing City Manager George Lahanas. “This proposed project would further diversify and increase the number of office users in our downtown, which is consistent with City Council’s policies and the City’s Master Plan.”

The proposed ballot language will be considered at the Dec. 3 council meeting.

