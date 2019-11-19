EL Public Schools gives $394K in bonuses to teachers, staff

For the first time in at least three decades, East Lansing Public Schools teachers and staff are expected to get bonuses. And they’re coming in an extremely rare fashion.

School officials have decided to give $394,000 of the district’s surplus money for the 2018-19 school year to them as a reward for their efforts.

“It’s an investment in them and the hard work they are doing on a daily basis,” Board President Erin Graham told News 10. “It’s a commitment to them to show how much they are valued.”

Graham said bonuses were approved at the board’s Oct. 14 meeting after members received a recommendation from Superintendent Dori Leyko.

Graham said teachers and staff received the bonuses in the form of checks late last week.

It is unclear how many teachers and staff the district has for this school year.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.