E-Cigarette use in America

A new CDC report shows that in 2018 15% of American adults had ever used an e-cigarette 3% were current users.

Adults who had quit smoking within the past year were the most likely to have ever vaped.

E-cigarette use was also higher among men, whites, lower income, and adults under 25.

The study was led by researchers at the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics

