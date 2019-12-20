E. coli outbreak is not slowing down

The E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce has continued to cause people to become ill.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said a total of 138 people from 25 states have been infected.

Although, no deaths have been reporter, 72 people did have to be hospitalized and 13 developed a type of kidney failure.

Health officials are continuing to urge people not to eat any romaine lettuce from the Salinas, California growing region.

Officials say it's best to throw your lettuce away if you don't know where it is from.

