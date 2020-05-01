Dysfunctional childhood & heart disease

New research suggests adults who had a dysfunctional childhood may face a higher risk of heart disease.

The Northwestern University study followed more than 36-hundred young adults into older middle age.

It showed those who experienced trauma, abuse or neglect as a child were over 50% more likely to have a heart attack or stroke.

Experts say poor coping skills, like food and smoking, likely contributes to these health problems.

The study was led by researchers at Northwestern University and published in 'Journal of the American Heart Association.'

