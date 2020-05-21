Dry weather continues today

High pressure over Ontario will continue to pump dry air over Michigan today. Plan on some sunshine on most area today with high temperatures near 70. Our average high temperature today is 70 degrees.

The storm system that brought all the rain to the area early this week is still sitting south of Michigan and is showing signs of shifting a few miles to the north. We see the clouds thicken over the area tonight. Friday should be a mostly cloudy day. We have just the slight chance of seeing a few showers Friday.

This weekend the temperatures and humidity levels will be rising. Highs Saturday will be in the mid 70s. High temperatures will be in the low 80s Sunday and Memorial Day. Saturday promises to be a partly cloudy day. Sunday and Monday will not be a washout, but both days we have the chance of seeing a shower or thunderstorm pass through the area.

