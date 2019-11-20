Dry today... Rain returns for Thursday.

Today starts off with patchy areas of light fog. Today high pressure is near the area and it will try to break open the clouds. Any clearing is not expected to last long today, so overall expect a mostly cloudy day. High temperatures today will be in the low to mid 40s. Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 30s.

Low pressure heading into the Northern Great Lakes Thursday will bring rain back to Mid-Michigan. The storm will bring gusty winds to the area, too. Wind gusts near 40 MPH will be possible Thursday afternoon. Highs Thursday climb to near 50 degrees.

Friday through Monday promise to be dry. High temperatures Friday through Monday are expected to be near 40 with overnight lows in the 20s and low 30s. For Silver Bells In The City and the Jackson Christmas Parade Friday evening it will be dry with temperatures falling into the low 30s.

