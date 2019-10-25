Dry today... Rain returns Saturday afternoon

Today starts off mostly cloudy in Mid-Michigan. High pressure building our way should bring some sunshine back this afternoon. High temperatures today in the low 50s. Tonight will be clear with lows near 30 degrees.

This weekend a storm system moves our way from the Southwest that will bring lots of moisture towards Mid-Michigan. Saturday starts off with some sunshine, but we will be mostly cloudy by noon Saturday. Saturday afternoon from South to North rain moves in. The rain should pull out early Sunday with some sun returning in the afternoon. Highs Saturday climb to the low 50s and temperatures top out in the low 60s Sunday.

If you are going to the MSU football game Saturday afternoon at Spartan Stadium the rain showers should be moving in during the game. In Ann Arbor for the Wolverine game at 7:30 P.M. it will be raining with heavy rainfall possible.

