State police say troopers responding to a crash in Detroit over the weekend were nearly hit by a drunk driver.

Dash cam video show the trooper move his car out of the way as a woman speeds at him.

She spins out of control, and then tries to drive off.

Several troopers already at the scene of a different crash helped take her into custody.

No one was hurt.

State police say the woman's blood alcohol level was point 2.7.

