Drugs are linked to death of Michigan woman who was missing

Tests show a Detroit-area woman whose disappearance last fall led to searches in northern Michigan died from a drug combination.

The medical examiner in Benzie County pointed to the effects of methamphetamine and Diazepam, an anti-anxiety drug.

Cold weather was also a factor.

The body of Adrienne Quintal of Southfield was discovered outdoors in December near a family cabin.

She had traveled to the northern Lower Peninsula two months earlier.

Relatives said Quintal had called a friend on Oct. 17 to say she was involved in a shootout with two men.

