Drugged driving is a growing health concern

New research shows drugged driving is a growing public health concern.

The latest data from the CDC shows 12-million people reported driving under the influence of marijuana in 2018.

Another 2-million were behind the wheel after using other illicit drugs.

Driving under the influence was most prevalent among males, teens and young adults.

The study was led by researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and published in 'Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.'

