Driver transported to Sparrow Hospital following one car, rollover crash

A rollover car crash in Onondaga Township sent one man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Monday afternoon, according to the Ingham County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said deputies were dispatched to the accident on Edgar Road north of Annis Road in Onondaga Township at 3:45 p.m. Monday.

The sheriff's office said a 26-year-old man from Aurelius Township was headed northbound on Edgar Road when he lost control, struck a tree and was ejected from the vehicle.

The man was not wearing a seatbelt, the sheriff's office said, and speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

The individual was transported to Sparrow Hospital with life-threatening injures, the Ingham County Sheriff's Office said.

At this time, there is no word on his condition.

