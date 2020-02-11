Driver charged with attempted murder after ramming police car

The Clinton County Prosecutor's office has confirmed with News 10 that the woman who attempted suicide by driving into a DeWitt Township Officer has been arraigned.

At her February 7 arraignment, Randi Justice was charged with the following:

-attempted murder

-fleeing and eluding – second degree

-reckless driving causing serious impairment

-malicious destruction of police property

-two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon

-two counts of resisting and obstructing

DeWitt Township Officer Robert Stump underwent his second surgery on January 21 for a lower-body injury after he was hit by Justice, according to DeWitt Township Police Chief Mike Gute.

Chief Gute told News 10 Officer Stump might be off of work for at least six months.

"He's got a long road ahead of him in terms of pain and rehabilitation. It's not easy for us to go through this," Chief Gute said. "He loves his job. He loves the area he works in and he's determined to come back."

Officer Stump is at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing and the department is raising money to help his wife.

Justice required surgery for lower-body injuries due to the crash.

On the day of the accident (Jan. 15, 2020), Chief DeKorte was in pursuit of a woman (Justice) who was driving a 2005 Dodge Caravan in Laingsburg at about 11:03 a.m.

He said the chase lasted 11 minutes and started after the woman was stopped for an outstanding warrant.

The warrant had been issued in 54B District Court in East Lansing for dangerous drugs.

Chief DeKorte said he recognized the woman and saw her driving around downtown Laingsburg.

Chief DeKorte said the woman drove through Laingsburg, headed west to Round Lake Road, then to Chadwick, onto to northbound Williams and then to westbound Jason before the accident happened.

While in the area of West Jason Road, he said DeWitt Township Police had an idea that she was coming and put out two spike strips.

Chief DeKorte said the woman hit the spike strips but continued driving westbound on Jason for about a half-mile.

As she approached Old U.S. 27, Chief DeKorte said officers turned on eastbound Jason Road and tried to stop her.

Chief DeKorte said she crossed the center line and drove straight into a DeWitt Township officer's vehicle.

Chief DeKorte said the woman told police that she hit the vehicle because she wanted to kill herself.

She is due back in court for a probable cause conference at 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 20.

