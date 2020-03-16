Drive-thru coronavirus testing in Jackson

Henry Ford Allegiance Health in Jackson is conducting drive-thru testing for the coronavirus.

The screenings are for those who exhibit symptoms of the virus, including:

• Fever

• Cough

• Shortness of breath

Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus.

The testing is happening at One Jackson Square, on 100 E. Michigan Ave. The drive-thru testing is happening through March 22, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The test is free, and the results should be back in 4-5 days.

Personal identification is required.

Henry Ford Allegiance Health says a health care provider will call to discuss your results and next steps with you. Results will also be available on MyChart.

If you are not exhibiting any symptoms, you are asked to not participate in the testing.

You can find more information on the Henry Ford Allegiance Health Facebook page

